IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Incyte by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Incyte by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

