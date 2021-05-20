IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 10,456 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after buying an additional 1,440,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $715,679,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,974,000 after buying an additional 1,253,882 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 653.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQH opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

