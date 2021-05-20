IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 268 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $431.95 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.32.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.93.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

