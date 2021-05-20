IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,707 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Datadog by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Datadog by 4.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $21,907,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $293,905.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,765 shares of company stock valued at $105,326,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,788.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

