IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.