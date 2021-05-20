IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on DRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

