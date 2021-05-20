Ignition Trading Down 15.8% This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $141,769.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,481.10 or 0.99734206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00040702 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00124662 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001124 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,430,609 coins and its circulating supply is 1,417,436 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.