II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.630-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $752 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.76 million.

IIVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.95. 54,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,044. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -598.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. II-VI’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,840,590 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.