ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0751 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $838,631.71 and $113,132.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,164,169 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

