imbrex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $321.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $141,855.03 and approximately $321.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About imbrex

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

