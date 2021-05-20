Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.78). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Immunic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Immunic by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

