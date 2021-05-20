IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Shares Down 2.5%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. 241,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 301,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

About IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company also owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

