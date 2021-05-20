Imperial Brands’ (IMB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

IMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,895.90 ($24.77).

Shares of LON IMB traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,640.50 ($21.43). 1,481,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,019. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,664 ($21.74). The firm has a market cap of £15.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20). Also, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total value of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

