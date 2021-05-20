Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $696.85

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 696.85 ($9.10) and traded as high as GBX 795.50 ($10.39). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32), with a volume of 376,023 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 786.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 696.85. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

In related news, insider Till Vestring purchased 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

Inchcape Company Profile (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.