Independence (NYSE:IHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.73

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.66, with a volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Independence alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $696.30 million, a PE ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $119.34 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Independence by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Independence by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.