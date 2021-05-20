Indexed Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $229,933.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00010983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $229,933.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00072266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00451015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00204859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004259 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.92 or 0.00995369 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

