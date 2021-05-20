ING Groep Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 15,810 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,222% compared to the typical daily volume of 681 call options.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
ING stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 393,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
