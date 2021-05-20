ING Groep Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 15,810 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,222% compared to the typical daily volume of 681 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

ING stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 393,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

