Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE NGVT opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

