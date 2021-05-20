Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.80.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE NGVT opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.21.
In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.