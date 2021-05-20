Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after acquiring an additional 528,181 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 465,565 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

INGR stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

