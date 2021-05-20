Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $303.97 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $12.64 or 0.00031473 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $303.97 million and $102.75 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00018949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.01124194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00098707 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

