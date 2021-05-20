Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

