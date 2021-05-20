INO COIN Price Tops $3.73 on Top Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00009301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a market cap of $672.00 million and approximately $162,250.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00076929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.01201249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.83 or 0.09841004 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

