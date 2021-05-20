InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Erste Group initiated coverage on InPost in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of INPOY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416. InPost has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

InPost SA provides parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points. It also offers warehousing and fulfilment services to merchants. The company operates approximately 12,000 automated parcel machines in Poland and internationally. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in KrakÃ³w, Poland.

