InPost’s (INPOY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group assumed coverage on InPost in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416. InPost has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

InPost SA provides parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points. It also offers warehousing and fulfilment services to merchants. The company operates approximately 12,000 automated parcel machines in Poland and internationally. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in KrakÃ³w, Poland.

