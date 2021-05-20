Insider Buying: 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Buys 26,000 Shares of Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

LON 888 opened at GBX 388.20 ($5.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 183.43. 888 Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 409.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on 888. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

