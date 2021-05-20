Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,253,937 shares in the company, valued at C$17,899,716.11.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, with a total value of C$14,430.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$22,980.00.

On Friday, March 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 1,600 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.36 per share, with a total value of C$6,976.00.

Bonterra Energy stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.12. 38,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,110. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.88. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.02 and a 12-month high of C$4.68. The firm has a market cap of C$138.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.82.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.