Insider Buying: Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Buys 2,250 Shares of Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

EXPN opened at GBX 2,580 ($33.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,682.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,677.67. The company has a market capitalization of £23.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.39. Experian plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,805.56 ($36.65).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

