Insider Buying: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Purchases 1,269 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Louise K. Goeser bought 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $86,837.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

