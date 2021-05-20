Insider Buying: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Purchases 100 Shares of Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Director Sandra M. Volpe bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.76 per share, with a total value of $10,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $10,776. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $109.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,028. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after acquiring an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

