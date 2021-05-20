Insider Buying: TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Purchases 925 Shares of Stock

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $20,017.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,103.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TSC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.60. 98,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $716.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSC shares. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after acquiring an additional 376,919 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 237.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 267,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

