Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Sells 1,037 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Germaine Cota sold 82 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $2,748.64.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $24.14 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 69.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,383,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

