Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Insider Sells 191,282 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50.

Shares of BSY opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,937,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 698.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 183,951 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,495 shares during the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

