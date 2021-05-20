Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells 187,594 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,575,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajat Bahri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Rajat Bahri sold 300,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $5,562,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $28,367,467.05.

NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 5,668,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

