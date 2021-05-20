Insider Selling: Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Treasurer Sells 595 Shares of Stock

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Treasurer Amanda L. Engles sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $17,106.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amanda L. Engles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amanda L. Engles sold 180 shares of Emclaire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,040.00.

EMCF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.10. 2,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.48. Emclaire Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emclaire Financial stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 2.46% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.