Insider Selling: Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Director Sells 25,324 Shares of Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Director Bruce H. Elliott sold 25,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $51,154.48.

ESOA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,697. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.