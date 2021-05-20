Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Sells 5,854 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $252,483.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 249,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Paul Luongo sold 13,133 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,061,015.07.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,285. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15,333.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

