Insider Selling: FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) SVP Sells 1,635 Shares of Stock

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) SVP Ronald S. Jr. Honick sold 1,635 shares of FNCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $11,804.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCB opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $146.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.43. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNCB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.