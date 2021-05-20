Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Sells 315 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) insider Hanlin Gao sold 315 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $22,273.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 816,273 shares in the company, valued at $57,718,663.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,202. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $1,528,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.