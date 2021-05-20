Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Sells 1,024 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32.

HAE stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,908. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

