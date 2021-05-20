Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Thomas L. Doerr sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $62,760.39.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. Koss Co. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $127.45.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Koss in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Koss by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Koss in the 1st quarter worth about $691,000.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

