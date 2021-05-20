Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $1,621,200.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 871,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,486,800.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,592,500.00.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 199.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities cut their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

