Insider Selling: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Sells 10,600 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

