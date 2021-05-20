Insider Selling: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Insider Sells 7,597 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NBTB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. 2,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,083. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

