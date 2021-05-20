Insider Selling: Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director Sells 113,700 Shares of Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00.

Shares of Phunware stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 12.85. Phunware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Phunware by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PHUN shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

