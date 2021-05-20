Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12.

Shares of RPTX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.47. 500,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

