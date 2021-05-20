Insider Selling: Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO Sells 10,799 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 10,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $180,883.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,357.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $280.22 million and a P/E ratio of 237.03.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

