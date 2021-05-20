Insider Selling: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Sells 35,298 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 35,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $126,719.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ UONE traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 75,179,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,622. Urban One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
