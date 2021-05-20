Insights Network Market Cap Hits $4.02 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $32,939.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00018356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01172113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.50 or 0.09909517 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,241,723 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.