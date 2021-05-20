Insula Trading 41.1% Lower This Week (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Insula has a market cap of $799,322.76 and approximately $10,211.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insula has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. One Insula coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00130346 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002278 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00915372 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 957,906 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.