Insured Finance Price Down 35.2% This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $118,216.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,433,389 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

